Chief Warrant Officer 3 Noah Day and Spc. Tanesha Day pose in front of a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Stork Barracks Germany during Atlantic Resolve, April 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 05:27
|Photo ID:
|7146824
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-DG300-0050
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘There is nobody else I would want to be deployed with’ [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘There is nobody else I would want to be deployed with’
Black Hawk
LEAVE A COMMENT