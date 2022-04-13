‘There is nobody else I would want to be deployed with’

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Noah Day and Spc. Tanesha Day pose in front of a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Stork Barracks Germany during Atlantic Resolve, April 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 05:27
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT RUCKER, AL, US
