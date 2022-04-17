Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells competes in the sitting volleyball match against Team United Kingdom during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 04:57
|Photo ID:
|7146798
|VIRIN:
|220417-F-YF138-745
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball [Image 8 of 8], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT