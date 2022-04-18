Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alexandria Moors in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 2 of 3]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Baley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 18, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, April 18, 2022. Alexandria is homeported in San Diego and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 02:12
    VIRIN: 220418-N-AZ467-1025
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Alexandria Moors in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAPAN
    SHIP
    NAVY
    SAILORS
    USN
    SUBMARINE
    YOKOSUKA
    MOOR
    CSG-7
    SUBMARINERS
    COMSUBGRU 7

