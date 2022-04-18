USS Alexandria Moors in Yokosuka, Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 18, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, April 18, 2022. Alexandria is homeported in San Diego and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

