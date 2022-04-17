CH (Capt.) Christie Torres gave the invocation during Easter Sunrise Service on April 17, 2022, at Liberty Chapel, Fort Campbell, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 10:58
|Photo ID:
|7146445
|VIRIN:
|220417-A-GG328-979
|Resolution:
|4876x3165
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Easter Sunrise Service 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS
