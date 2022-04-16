Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and commanding general, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks during an awards ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 16, 2022. The majority of “Spears Ready” Soldiers received awards for their efforts during the deployment staffing the 1st TSC operational command post, while eight Soldiers received awards for their service to the unit ahead of conducting permanent changes of station. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

