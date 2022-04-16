Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards ceremony

    Awards ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.16.2022

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and commanding general, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks during an awards ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 16, 2022. The majority of “Spears Ready” Soldiers received awards for their efforts during the deployment staffing the 1st TSC operational command post, while eight Soldiers received awards for their service to the unit ahead of conducting permanent changes of station. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022
