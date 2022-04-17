220417-N-KZ419-1015 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 17, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) speaks at the Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 commissioning ceremony April 17, at CMF headquarters in Bahrain. CTF 153 is a Combined Maritimes Forces task force focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 06:25
|Photo ID:
|7146384
|VIRIN:
|220417-N-KZ419-1015
|Resolution:
|5365x3577
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CTF 153 Establishment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New International Naval Task Force to Enhance Red Sea Security
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT