    CTF 153 Establishment [Image 1 of 2]

    CTF 153 Establishment

    BAHRAIN

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220417-N-KZ419-1015 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 17, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) speaks at the Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 commissioning ceremony April 17, at CMF headquarters in Bahrain. CTF 153 is a Combined Maritimes Forces task force focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    New International Naval Task Force to Enhance Red Sea Security

