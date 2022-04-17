Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games Unconquered match [Image 1 of 5]

    Invictus Games Unconquered match

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Olivia Higer, wife of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. KC Higer, watches her husband compete in the first Unconquered 3 sitting volleyball match for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The unconquered team consists of athletes from multiple nations, embodying the meaning of the Invictus Games. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 06:07
    Photo ID: 7146367
    VIRIN: 220417-F-QZ836-1759
    Resolution: 4906x3093
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Unconquered match [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Force Wounded Warrior
    Invictus Games
    IG22

