GULF OF OMAN (April 15, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Hart gets lowered into the water during a search and rescue drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Gulf of Oman, April 15. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Nathaniel Yarinsky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 08:05 Photo ID: 7146344 VIRIN: 220415-N-JO829-1342 Resolution: 4000x5600 Size: 1006.42 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gridley conducts a Search and Rescue (SAR) drill [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.