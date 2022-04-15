Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts a Search and Rescue (SAR) drill [Image 13 of 13]

    Gridley conducts a Search and Rescue (SAR) drill

    GULF OF OMAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    GULF OF OMAN (April 15, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Hart gets lowered into the water during a search and rescue drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Gulf of Oman, April 15. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Nathaniel Yarinsky)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 08:05
    Photo ID: 7146344
    VIRIN: 220415-N-JO829-1342
    Resolution: 4000x5600
    Size: 1006.42 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Gridley conducts a Search and Rescue (SAR) drill [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

