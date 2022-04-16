Invictus Team U.S. Opening

Team U.S. athletes are greeted by a loud applause during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 16, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

