    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games Team U.S. Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. Opening Ceremony

    NETHERLANDS

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Team U.S. athletes pose for a photo before the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 16, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 15:13
    Photo ID: 7146210
    VIRIN: 220416-M-JX937-0275
    Resolution: 7457x4971
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

