    Stennis Spring Fling Party [Image 1 of 2]

    Stennis Spring Fling Party

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Johnson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Raul Acevedo, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks at the Stennis Spring Fling Party at Waterside Norfolk Marriot, Norfolk, Virginia, April 14, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Ripley)

    Stennis Spring Fling Party
    Marine Corps Birthday
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

