    Stennis Spring Fling Party [Image 13 of 13]

    Stennis Spring Fling Party

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Johnson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), and their family members gather to participate in the best dressed contest at the Stennis Spring Fling Party at Waterside Norfolk Marriot, Norfolk, Virginia, April 14, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julia Johnson)

    This work, Stennis Spring Fling Party [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Julia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Birthday
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

