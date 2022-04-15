GHWB Sailors Embody Freedom at Work

220415-N-UD000-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Zachary McNitt signals to a forklift aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), April 15, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

