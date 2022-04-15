Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailors Embody Freedom at Work [Image 2 of 2]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220415-N-UD000-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Zachary McNitt signals to a forklift aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), April 15, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 22:45
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors Embody Freedom at Work [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Bryan Valek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

