Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing fly over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 14, 2022. The F-35As partnered with the F-22 Raptors stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, will make Alaska the most concentrated state for combat-coded fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

