    Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet [Image 2 of 2]

    Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing fly over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 14, 2022. The F-35As partnered with the F-22 Raptors stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, will make Alaska the most concentrated state for combat-coded fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 22:17
    Photo ID: 7145973
    VIRIN: 220415-F-XX992-1409
    Resolution: 4826x3211
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS

    Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

