Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Dereck Brown, right, from New York, attached to the “Raging Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, washes an F/A-18E Super Hornet on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, April 12, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 19:51 Photo ID: 7145883 VIRIN: 220412-N-GN815-1083 Resolution: 4619x3079 Size: 568.38 KB Location: US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washing [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.