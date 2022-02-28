Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy ends 2021-22 CWOC season with training of nearly 300 students [Image 30 of 30]

    Fort McCoy ends 2021-22 CWOC season with training of nearly 300 students

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students and staff in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-02 complete skiing orientation and familiarization training Feb. 28, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. In addition to skiing, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Wisconsin
    skiing
    Fort McCoy
    cold-weather training
    Cold-Weather Operations Course

