Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FA Firsts [Image 1 of 3]

    FA Firsts

    KY, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    With Army Capt. Taylor Davies becoming the battery commander, it makes her the first female Field Artillery commander in the history of the Kentucky National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:45
    Photo ID: 7145199
    VIRIN: 220304-Z-DO489-003
    Resolution: 640x632
    Size: 114.2 KB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FA Firsts [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FA Firsts
    FA Firsts
    FA Firsts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    History is made during change of command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    female
    field artillery
    first

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT