With Army Capt. Taylor Davies becoming the battery commander, it makes her the first female Field Artillery commander in the history of the Kentucky National Guard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:45 Photo ID: 7145199 VIRIN: 220304-Z-DO489-003 Resolution: 640x632 Size: 114.2 KB Location: KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FA Firsts [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.