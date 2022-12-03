Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IM 22-1 CAAT static machine gun range [Image 2 of 5]

    IM 22-1 CAAT static machine gun range

    JORDAN

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    CAMP TITIN, Jordan (March 11, 2022) – A Marine assigned to 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, engages a target during a machine gun range as part of exercise Intrepid Maven (IM) 22-1 aboard Camp Titin, Jordan, March 12. IM is a bilateral engagement series between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) that provides an opportunity to exchange military tactics and expertise. IM 22-1 is the first of multiple engagements scheduled between the U.S. Marine Corps and the JAF to increase interoperability, strengthen our enduring partnership, deter malign actors in the region, and ensure optimal readiness to respond to a variety crisis and contingency operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 08:48
    Photo ID: 7144954
    VIRIN: 220311-M-SX452-145
    Resolution: 5160x3554
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IM 22-1 CAAT static machine gun range [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    Jordan
    MARFORRES
    TF 51/5
    INTREPID MAVEN 22-1

