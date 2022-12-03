IM 22-1 CAAT static machine gun range

CAMP TITIN, Jordan (March 11, 2022) – A Marine assigned to 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, engages a target during a machine gun range as part of exercise Intrepid Maven (IM) 22-1 aboard Camp Titin, Jordan, March 12. IM is a bilateral engagement series between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) that provides an opportunity to exchange military tactics and expertise. IM 22-1 is the first of multiple engagements scheduled between the U.S. Marine Corps and the JAF to increase interoperability, strengthen our enduring partnership, deter malign actors in the region, and ensure optimal readiness to respond to a variety crisis and contingency operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

