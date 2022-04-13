Flight Quarters

220413-N-CD319-1029 EAST CHINA SEA (APR. 13, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kharis Zietisa from Cincinnati directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter assigned to the “Scorpions” Of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

