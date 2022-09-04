Lt. Col. Timothy Wade, 433rd Airlift Wing chief of public affairs, waves while riding on a float during the San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade, April 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 14:29
|Photo ID:
|7143655
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-TG467-0261
|Resolution:
|4678x3341
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Monet Villacorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
