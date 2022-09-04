Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 33 of 33]

    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Timothy Wade, 433rd Airlift Wing chief of public affairs, waves while riding on a float during the San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade, April 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 14:29
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Monet Villacorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tuskegee Airmen
    public affairs
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Fiesta 2022
    Flambeau

