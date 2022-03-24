Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERSS 27 Practices MEDEVAC Onboard USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 1 of 3]

    ERSS 27 Practices MEDEVAC Onboard USS Lewis B. Puller

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    ARABIAN GULF (March 24, 2022) - Sailors Assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 27 conduct Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) training onboard Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, March 24. USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 02:13
    Photo ID: 7142363
    VIRIN: 220324-M-ZZ999-012
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERSS 27 Practices MEDEVAC Onboard USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ERSS 27 Practices MEDEVAC Onboard USS Lewis B. Puller
    ERSS 27 Practices MEDEVAC Onboard USS Lewis B. Puller
    ERSS 27 Practices MEDEVAC Onboard USS Lewis B. Puller

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    TF 51/5
    USS LBP
    ERSS 27

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT