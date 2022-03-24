ERSS 27 Practices MEDEVAC Onboard USS Lewis B. Puller

ARABIAN GULF (March 24, 2022) - Sailors Assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 27 conduct Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) training onboard Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, March 24. USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

