    Naval Base Guam Participates in CART [Image 6 of 6]

    Naval Base Guam Participates in CART

    GUAM

    03.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 3, 2022) - Personnel from U.S. Naval Base Guam's (NBG) Navy Security Forces (NSF) simulated a high risk traffic stop and small boat probe exercise at NBG, as part of the Command Assessment of Readiness and Training (CART) March 2.
    CART is a Commander, Navy Installations Command program that evaluates installations on their response capabilities and ability to train their personnel in various scenarios.
    The exercise involves training scenarios that replicate real-world events. It is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security forces response to threats to installations and units. CART is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.
    Periodic training exercises support security force readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to support operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

