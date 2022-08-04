Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gabi Cha, an Invictus Game competitor receives coaching from Atiba during swimming drills April 10, 2022 on Fort Belvoir, VA. Team U.S is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair ruby, and a driving challenge. (U.S Army photo by Cpl. Cody Nelson)

Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US