    Keesler Turns It Teal for SAAPM [Image 5 of 5]

    Keesler Turns It Teal for SAAPM

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A dorm room door inside the 366th Training Squadron Detachment 6, Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, Mississippi is decorated for the Turn It Teal contest April 11, 2022. The intent of the contest is to bring awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, which is recognized throughout April. (Courtesy Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Turns It Teal for SAAPM [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command
    turn it team

