Retired U.S. Army Spc. Brent Garlic an Invictus Game Competitor plays in a scrimmage during training April 8, 2022 on Fort Belvoir, VA. Team U.S is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair ruby, and a driving challenge. (U.S Army photo by Cpl. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 14:16
|Photo ID:
|7141588
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-TW216-2161
|Resolution:
|2931x4396
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
