    The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 [Image 2 of 6]

    The Invictus Games The Hague 2020

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cody Nelson 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Retired U.S. Army Spc. Brent Garlic an Invictus Game Competitor plays in a scrimmage during training April 8, 2022 on Fort Belvoir, VA. Team U.S is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair ruby, and a driving challenge. (U.S Army photo by Cpl. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:16
    Photo ID: 7141588
    VIRIN: 220408-A-TW216-2161
    Resolution: 2931x4396
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

