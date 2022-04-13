Lita Trotter, second from left, poses for a family portrait with her sister Essina, far left, mother Clara, immediate right, brother George, behind center, brother Nikklos, right, and sister Cassandra, far right. Trotter has worked with USACE for 27 years, 24 of those in the Mobile District. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 12:26 Photo ID: 7141337 VIRIN: 220413-A-ZZ999-002 Resolution: 1199x714 Size: 206.47 KB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trotter has proven to be a "perfect fit" for the Mobile District [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.