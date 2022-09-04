Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee National Guard recruiters host local educators

    Tennessee National Guard recruiters host local educators

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Dearstone 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee's Adjutant General, briefs educators from East Tennessee about educational benefits the Army National Guard offers, at the Knoxville National Guard's Army Aviation Support Facility #2, April 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 08:34
    Photo ID: 7140778
    VIRIN: 220409-Z-AM045-004
    Resolution: 1120x925
    Size: 680.98 KB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard recruiters host local educators, by SSgt Melissa Dearstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tennessee National Guard recruiters host local educators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Tennessee National Guard
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT