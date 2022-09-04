Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard recruiters host local educators

    KNOXVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Melissa Dearstone 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – Educators throughout East Tennessee gathered at the Knoxville National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #2 to learn about educational benefits the Army National Guard offers, April 9.
    Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, along with Army National Guard recruiters, provided information and answered questions to provide the local community with more detailed information about the Guard.
    “Our job is to expose senior leaders, educators, and elected officials on what we do,” said Holmes. “We want you to be advocates for us. There are a lot of young men and women, ages 18-25, that we want to provide information to about what we do, have to offer, and offer an opportunity to serve our nation.”
    The Tennessee STRONG Act was emphasized during the presentation. According to the Tennessee National Guard Educator’s Program, the STRONG Act is a program that provides eligible members of the Tennessee National Guard with tuition towards a first bachelor’s or
    masters degree, certificate, or diploma from a vocational or technical school. Along with educational benefits, other benefits such as healthcare and retirement savings plans, while still being able to have a civilian career, were discussed.
    Holmes said Tennessee is the seventh largest National Guard state and 80 percent of the Soldiers and Airmen have dual careers that they balance.
    “I’m always amazed how our local youth continue to have that patriotic gene that they want to serve,” said Holmes. “It amazes me the talent that we have in our Armed Forces. These individuals are bright, they are driven, and they can do anything.”
    As part of the event the educators and other community leaders were able to fly in a UH-60 Blackhawk demonstrating even more of what the Tennessee National Guard has to offer.
    The National Guard has a unique dual mission that consists of both Federal and State roles. For more information, visit nationalguard.com.

