U.S. Navy Capt. Raul Acevedo, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), left, shakes the hand of Master Chief Aircraft Maintenanceman Anthony Mayo, right, as he departs the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, April 12, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 07:02 Photo ID: 7140730 VIRIN: 220412-N-OQ442-0056 Resolution: 5420x3617 Size: 791.83 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ring off [Image 2 of 2], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.