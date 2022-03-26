220326-N-OX360-0012

NPS Faculty Associate for Research Brandon Naylor, standing, has served as a mentor for the Santa Catalina School student robotics team for the past four years. With his help, Catalina, an all-girls boarding and day school at the high school level, was one of 30 teams competing at the regional FIRST Robotics competition at Seaside High School, March 24-26.

