    220326-N-OX360-0012

    220326-N-OX360-0012

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Norket 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    NPS Faculty Associate for Research Brandon Naylor, standing, has served as a mentor for the Santa Catalina School student robotics team for the past four years. With his help, Catalina, an all-girls boarding and day school at the high school level, was one of 30 teams competing at the regional FIRST Robotics competition at Seaside High School, March 24-26.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 16:51
    Photo ID: 7139828
    VIRIN: 220326-N-OX360-0012
    Resolution: 800x480
    Size: 135.62 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220326-N-OX360-0012, by PO2 James Norket, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Robotics
    Naval Postgraduate School
    FIRST

