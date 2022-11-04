Volunteers and staff members from the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Norfolk, Virginia receive a guided tour of some of the artifacts and historical displays at the Mariners Museum in Newport News, Virginia. The tour allowed for a greater understanding of the naval history of the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 16:28
|Photo ID:
|7139791
|VIRIN:
|220411-N-TG517-300
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT