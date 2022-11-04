Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News [Image 8 of 8]

    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Volunteers and staff members from the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Norfolk, Virginia receive a guided tour of some of the artifacts and historical displays at the Mariners Museum in Newport News, Virginia. The tour allowed for a greater understanding of the naval history of the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 16:28
    Photo ID: 7139791
    VIRIN: 220411-N-TG517-300
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News
    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News
    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News
    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News
    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News
    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News
    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News
    Naval Museum Volunteers visit Mariners Museum in Newport News

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    History Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT