Capt. Keyra Peña gives her message at 1st Lt. Karla Torres's promotion ceremony at Fort Buchanan, April 5, 2022. The U.S. Army and the Puerto Rico Army National Guard recognized Torres's qualities and potential and promoted her to 1st Lieutenant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:22 Photo ID: 7139673 VIRIN: 220405-Z-CN561-1097 Resolution: 4664x3494 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Lt. Karla Torres Advancement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.