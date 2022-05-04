Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Karla Torres Advancement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    1st Lt. Karla Torres Advancement Ceremony

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Capt. Keyra Peña gives her message at 1st Lt. Karla Torres's promotion ceremony at Fort Buchanan, April 5, 2022. The U.S. Army and the Puerto Rico Army National Guard recognized Torres's qualities and potential and promoted her to 1st Lieutenant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:22
    VIRIN: 220405-Z-CN561-1097
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    This work, 1st Lt. Karla Torres Advancement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    "Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico"
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

