    Retired U.S. Army Spc. Angela Euson swimming

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew Garcia 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Retired U.S. Army Spc. Angela Euson swims during a practice session on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 8, 2022. Team U.S. is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports,including archery field, indoor rowing powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting, volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a driving challenge (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Andrew Garcia).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 13:45
    Photo ID: 7139336
    VIRIN: 220408-A-JY365-1019
    Resolution: 5430x3613
    Size: 15.82 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired U.S. Army Spc. Angela Euson swimming, by CPL Andrew Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Invictus Games
    Recover and Overcome
    IG22
    TheHague
    ASRP
    InvictusTeamUS

