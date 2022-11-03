Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Earl Ohlinger rides a bike during a practice session on Fort Belvoir, Va, on April 11, 2022. Team U.S. is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery field, indoor rowing powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting, volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a driving challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Andrew Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 12:42
|Photo ID:
|7139176
|VIRIN:
|220411-A-JY365-1034
|Resolution:
|3348x5032
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Earl Ohlinger rides bike, by CPL Andrew Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT