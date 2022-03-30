Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belvoir Hospital Receives Level lll Trauma Verification [Image 3 of 7]

    Belvoir Hospital Receives Level lll Trauma Verification

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Reese Brown  

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

    FORT BELVOIR, VA. (March 30, 2022)--
    Staff Members, Market Leadership and community leaders gather to witness the Belvoir Hospital's official announcement of its Level lll Trauma Center verification in an unveiling ceremony March 30, 2022. This verification by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) certifies the organization's ability to provide prompt assessment, surgery, intensive care and emergency operations. To date, this medical treatment facility is the only community hospital in the Military Health System to achieve this verification.

    he Belvoir Hospital is a 120-bed, 1.3 million-square-foot military community hospital that serves a regional population of 250,000 personnel with about 100,000 enrollees receiving inpatient and specialty care services supported by 55 specialty clinics, a Warrior Pavilion (for combat injured/wounded/ ill), Inpatient Addictions Program, and three satellite family health centers at the Pentagon, Dumfries and Fairfax, Va.

    (Department of Defense photos by Reese Brown)

