Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022 [Image 1 of 7]

    Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Members of the U.S. Army Drill Team, 4th Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, perform during Army Day at the Alamo in downtown San Antonio, Texas, April 5, 2022. Army Day at the Alamo honors the culture of Army commands that support Joint Base San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Joint Base San Antonio honors the long-standing partnership between the U.S. military and San Antonio in annual Fiesta events, which commemorate Texas’ independence after the Battle of San Jacinto and the Alamo.(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. David Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 09:43
    Photo ID: 7138580
    VIRIN: 220405-A-FN863-2315
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022
    Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022
    Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022
    Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022
    Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022
    Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022
    Army Day at the Alamo Fiesta 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Infantry
    Army
    U.S. Army Drill Team
    11 Bravo
    GOARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT