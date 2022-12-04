220412-N-RB149-2001 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 12, 2022) Members of exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV 22), exercise control, pose for a photo on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, April 12, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

This work, Group Photo Northern Viking 22, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS