U.S. SOF Train with Lithuanian Forces

The Lithuanian KASP (National Guard) works with U.S. Special Forces to conduct a bilateral range exercise held in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 12, 2022. These joint range day evaluations are used to exchange tactics, enhance mission readiness and maintain advanced combat marksmanship skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alisha Grezlik)

