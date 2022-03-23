Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th AEW Safety Office participates in annual RSAF Safety Gathering 

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Firefighters from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo alongside firefighters from the Royal Saudi Air Force during the annual RSAF Safety gathering at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2022. The two teams responded to a simulated ground incident demonstration during the annual Royal Saudi Air Force Safety gathering, further strengthening the interoperability between the two services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

