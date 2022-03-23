378th AEW Safety Office participates in annual RSAF Safety Gathering 

U.S. Air Force Firefighters from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo alongside firefighters from the Royal Saudi Air Force during the annual RSAF Safety gathering at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2022. The two teams responded to a simulated ground incident demonstration during the annual Royal Saudi Air Force Safety gathering, further strengthening the interoperability between the two services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

