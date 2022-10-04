Makin Island Conducts ACV Ops with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division

220410-N-LR905-1029

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 10, 2022) - An Amphibious Combat Vehicle with the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, approaches the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during waterborne training in the Pacific Ocean, April 10. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 22:30