Capt. Stephannie Hernandez Ruberte, 4th Operations Support Squadron intelligence weapons officer, poses for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 5, 2022. Hernandez Ruberte is an Air Force Academy graduate who then attended weapons school before becoming an instructor for intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 14:50 Photo ID: 7137578 VIRIN: 220405-F-JN771-1018 Resolution: 2268x1814 Size: 2.09 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military child to military mother [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.