Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military child to military mother [Image 1 of 2]

    Military child to military mother

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Capt. Stephannie Hernandez Ruberte, 4th Operations Support Squadron intelligence weapons officer, poses for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 5, 2022. Hernandez Ruberte is an Air Force Academy graduate who then attended weapons school before becoming an instructor for intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 14:50
    Photo ID: 7137578
    VIRIN: 220405-F-JN771-1018
    Resolution: 2268x1814
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military child to military mother [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military child to military mother
    Military child to military mother!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    military child

    weapons school

    military mother

    Air Force Academy Graduate

    Intelligence weapons officer

    TAGS

    military child
    weapons school
    military mother
    Air Force Academy Graduate
    Intelligence weapons officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT