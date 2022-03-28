Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville VA Medical Center site see more activity as work progresses [Image 2 of 3]

    Louisville VA Medical Center site see more activity as work progresses

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A contractor uses a drill rig to remove soil overburden March 28. The drill rig is also being used to remove bedrock as part of forming drilled piers.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 13:42
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    usace
    corps of engineers
    veterans
    construction
    VAMC

