Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSARTE open-water rescue [Image 2 of 3]

    CSARTE open-water rescue

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A MH-60S Seahawk prepares for takeoff during a during a Combat Search and Rescue Training Event April 8, 2022. More than 200 joint personnel and 27 participating squadrons from across the Pacific participated in CSARTE 22-2. The goals for CSARTE is to create realistic combat search and rescue training with both joint and combined forces. The scenarios include preplanned and immediate survivor pickup locations that require detailed integration of assets and planning in order to execute a safe recovery of a simulated downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 03:59
    Photo ID: 7136489
    VIRIN: 220408-F-WE075-1026
    Resolution: 4890x3264
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSARTE open-water rescue [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSARTE open-water rescue
    CSARTE open-water rescue
    CSARTE open-water rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSAN AIR BASE
    Water Rescue
    SERE
    51st Fighter Wing
    CSARTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT