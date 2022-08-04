A MH-60S Seahawk prepares for takeoff during a during a Combat Search and Rescue Training Event April 8, 2022. More than 200 joint personnel and 27 participating squadrons from across the Pacific participated in CSARTE 22-2. The goals for CSARTE is to create realistic combat search and rescue training with both joint and combined forces. The scenarios include preplanned and immediate survivor pickup locations that require detailed integration of assets and planning in order to execute a safe recovery of a simulated downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 03:59 Photo ID: 7136489 VIRIN: 220408-F-WE075-1026 Resolution: 4890x3264 Size: 1.49 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSARTE open-water rescue [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.