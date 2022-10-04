Commander of Alaska Army National Guard retires after 35 years of service

Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles retired after 35 years of service in the Alaska Army National Guard during a ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 10, 2022. A born and raised Alaskan, Knowles joined in 1987 and received his commission as an infantry officer in 1995. He served many years in the 297th Infantry Battalion, and went on to serve as the chief of staff for the AKARNG, commander of the Alaska Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion and commander of the 297th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

