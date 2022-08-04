U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Elizabeth Ann Burke begins to rappel down a tower while participating in leadership training along with other students during a joint field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, April 8, 2022. Burke is a freshman at Penn State University and native of Reston, Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley)
Military family inspires young cadet
