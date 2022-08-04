Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military family inspires young cadet [Image 3 of 3]

    Military family inspires young cadet

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Annie Riley 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Elizabeth Ann Burke begins to rappel down a tower while participating in leadership training along with other students during a joint field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, April 8, 2022. Burke is a freshman at Penn State University and native of Reston, Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley)

    Military Family Inspires Young Cadet In Joining The Military
