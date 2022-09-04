117th Air Refueling Wing Color Run

Members and their families of the 117th Air Refueling Wing participate in a color run celebrating Month of the Military Child at Sumpter Smith Joint Air National Guard Base, Ala., April 9, 2022. April is the 35th Anniversary of The Month of the Military Child, which is part of the legacy of former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, who established the Defense Department commemoration in 1986. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Wesley Jones)
