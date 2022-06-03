Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANG Band of the South practices outside [Image 2 of 2]

    ANG Band of the South practices outside

    TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn-- Airmen in the Air National Guard Band of the South take take an opportunity to practice outside here. Practice sessions help the unit complete its vision to foster positive, long-lasting impressions of the Air Force and the United States of America.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 05:55
    Photo ID: 7135490
    VIRIN: 220306-F-RY227-069
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.73 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Band of the South practices outside [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANG Band of the South practices outside
    ANG Band of the South practices outside

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TNANG ANG TN KNOXVILLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT