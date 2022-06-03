MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn-- Airmen in the Air National Guard Band of the South take take an opportunity to practice outside here. Practice sessions help the unit complete its vision to foster positive, long-lasting impressions of the Air Force and the United States of America.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7135490 VIRIN: 220306-F-RY227-069 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.73 MB Location: TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Band of the South practices outside [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.