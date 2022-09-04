Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport [Image 6 of 10]

    Sunset at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The sun sets April 9, 2022, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 21:45
    Photo ID: 7135374
    VIRIN: 220409-A-OK556-749
    Resolution: 3970x2978
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Phto essay:Sunset at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    Wisconsin
    operations
    Fort McCoy

