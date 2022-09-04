Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022

A pilot assigned to the F-16 Fighter Demonstration Team performs a flyover at the Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2022. The airshow pays tribute to air power from the earliest U.S. military inventory to modern day aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

