Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp

Retired U.S. Army Cpt. Alex Wilson practices his serve during his sitting volleyball training. Team U.S. is training for the Invictus Games The Hague which will be composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp).

