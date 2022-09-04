Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Retired U.S. Army Cpt. Alex Wilson practices his serve during his sitting volleyball training. Team U.S. is training for the Invictus Games The Hague which will be composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp).

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 16:40
    Photo ID: 7135030
    VIRIN: 220409-F-XX948-003
    Resolution: 903x1351
    Size: 298.96 KB
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

